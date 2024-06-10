Salma Hayek dazzles in Paris during state dinner hosted by the President of France, Emmanuel Macron

Salma Hayek’s presence at major international events is indispensable, and she proved it once again during the state dinner organized by French President Emmanuel Macron and First Lady Brigitte Macron in honor of U.S. President Joe Biden’s visit to France. The stunning Mexican actress attended with her husband, François-Henri Pinault, wearing a breathtaking black dress that reaffirmed her status as a fashion icon and demonstrated why she remains one of the most sought-after celebrities on the red carpet.

For this gala, Salma looked classic and elegant yet extremely seductive

For the prestigious event held at the Élysée Palace in Paris, Salma Hayek showcased her bold fashion sense in a classic yet seductive black dress. The dress featured black lace that perfectly hugged her upper body, highlighting her sexy figure, while the shimmering fabric of the skirt draped gracefully over her legs, creating an elegant and sophisticated look.

The actress completed her stylish look with dark tortoiseshell sunglasses, a large ring, emerald earrings, and a black handbag, reinforcing the classic theme of her ensemble. Additionally, the Oscar nominee wore her hair loose and straight with a side part, and her striking red lips added a pop of color, taking center stage in her beauty look.

The event was attended by other prominent figures from the political and entertainment worlds. Along with Salma, former French President Nicolas Sarkozy and his wife Carla Bruni, Pharrell Williams, and Dior CEO Delphine Arnault were among the invitees.

Salma’s Sensual Style

Salma Hayek has undeniably learned to appreciate every aspect of her personality and physique, overcoming her insecurities along the way. Now, she confidently embraces her sensual and extroverted side, proving that age will not hold her back in this vibrant facet of her life. “I have to say, don’t think that just because one gets older, they lose their sexiness,” Salma explained in an interview with the program El Gordo y la Flaca a few months ago, during the premiere of the movie Magic Mike’s Last Dance. “Sensuality is a part of being human that can transform in many ways; it’s an energy we don’t have to lose. Besides, it’s vital,” she added.