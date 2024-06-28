New Music Friday: Camila Cabello, Omar Apollo, Megan Thee Stallion, Manuel Turizo, and more

It's officially summer and the last Friday of June. As things start to heat up it's time to have the perfect playlist. Get your weekend started with our weekly round-up of new music from a variety of genres with names you love and some you should get to know.

1. Camila Cabello - pretty when i cry

Camila Cabello's album C,XOXO is finally here. The Cuban-American singer has been teasing a new sound for months and she did not disappoint. Drawing from pop and her love of Miami, the 14-track body of work is a testament to how far she has come as a singer and songwriter. She has "dream" collaborations with artists like Drake, Playboi Carti, Lil Nas X, and more, and fans are eager to see her play the music live. It includes the track "pretty when i cry," which shows off her vocals with a hypnotizing beat and dynamic melody.

2. Omar Apollo - Life's Unfair

Omar Apollo releases his second album. “God Said No." The Mexican-American tackles heartbreak with his stunning voice, smart sound, and old-school inspirations. It includes a track called "Pedro" featuring Pedro Pascal who tells a story. The eighth song, "Done With You," highlights his incredible voice while singing about an old love you can't stop thinking about.

3. Anuel AA, Ozuna, DJ Luian, Mambo Kingz - Razones

Anuel AA, Ozuna, DJ Luian, and Mambo Kingz come together "Razones." The artists bring their signature sound and flow to the track that will have you swaying with a tropical sound and reggaeton beat. It comes with a music video starring the artists as they sing about the reasons a relationship ended.

4. Andrea Cruz - Caída

Puerto Rican singer-songwriter Andrea Cruz releases her latest single, “Caída." It's the first from her forthcoming fourth studio album and is a beautiful listening experience. "Writing and singing this song was an experience of wishing well. Longing for the care between those who are connecting and finding each other. Recognizing lasting appreciation, cultivated affection, and the space and place that different souls have in our lives, even if they don't stay. The video is a complete metaphor for the multiple forms of the verb 'to fall': to free or release oneself from something to which one was attached. As part of what it also means to care, to let be," she exclusively told HOLA! USA.

5. Manuel Turizo - Dios Te Cuide

Colombian heartthrob Manuel Turizo slows it down with, "Dios Te Cuide." It's the latest focus track off his highly-anticipated fourth studio album, 201, expected later this year. The ballad acts as a declaration of love and resilience after a breakup and is a testimony to Turizo's evolution as an artist.

6. Megan Thee Stallion - Where Them Girls At

Megan Thee Stallion releases her third studio album, Megan. It's her first album released under her independent label Hot Girl Productions and is perfect for summer. The singer shows off her flow with fun beats that will have you ready to shake your hips with tracks like "Where Them Girls At."

7. Villano Antillano - Runway

Puerto Rican rapper Villano Antillano drops her album Miss. Misogyny. The singer tells her story and experiences in the LGBTQ+ community, including the highs and the lows. "Runway," has an infectious beat as she sings about identity, self-perception, societal standards, and resilience.

8. Little Stranger - Supernova

Hip Hop duo Kevin and John Shields have dropped their incredible album Sat Around Trippin, which includes the track, "Supernova." Known as Little Stranger, the artists harmonize effortlessly while incorporating horns and genre-blending sounds that keep your ears perked throughout the track.

9. Tinashe - Getting No Sleep

Hot off the heels of her viral song, "Nasty," Tinashe releases "Getting No Sleep." Fans know Tinashe has always been a powerhouse, and are excited to see this new era as she takes over the music charts and gains waves of new listeners. It comes with a spicy music video.

10. Will Smith - You Can Make It ft. Fridayy and Sunday Service

Will Smith continues his return to music, this time with the inspirational track "You Can Make It," featuring Fridayy and Sunday Service. The 55-year-old offers a life preserver to those struggling encouraging listening to keep going.