Chris Hemsworth scares followers with a video of a huge spider

Chris Hemsworth showed off his bravery and his Australianness in a video. Shared on his Instagram, the clip shows Hemsworth bravely facing a huge spider, approaching it to record the best possible footage. His proximity causes the spider to jump, leaving him startled, prompting funny reactions from his followers.

The video shows Hemsworth surrounded by plants and nature. He's wearing a beanie and a grey shirt, and looks carefully at the camera, moving it slowly to reveal a spider's web and a huge spider laying there. He places the camera in front of the spider, with him standing close to it in the background, helping viewers get some perspective on the bug's size. "Look at that," he says. As he manipulates the camera, the spider jumps, prompting him to startle and laugh. "Jesus," he says.

"Didn't even scare me," he wrote in the caption.

His followers dropped many comments that ranged from playful to scared. "Thor VS Spider-Man lets begin the fight," wrote a fan. "Yeah….. that’s a NOPE for me," wrote actress Octavia Spencer.

"Even spiders find Hemsworth startlingly, ridiculously, really, really good looking," wrote a second fan.

© GettyImages Hemsworth was recently honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

Chris Hemsworth gets his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

Earlier this year, Hemsworth got a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. The moment was an important one for Hemsworth, who attended the ceremony with the support of his friends and family. In his speech, Hemsworth took a moment to praise his wife, Elsa Pataky, who was watching him from the audience. “I want to say thank you to my beautiful wife, who has been here for my entire career basically by my side, endlessly encouraging and supportive,” he said.

“And it doesn’t get lost on me that she put aside her own dreams in order to support mine and, again, [I am] forever in your debt.”