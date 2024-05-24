Chris Hemsworth praises wife Elsa Pataky at Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony

Chris Hemsworth, well-known for his iconic role as Thor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, was recently honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. During the acceptance speech, Hemsworth paid a heartfelt tribute to his wife, Elsa Pataky.

“I want to say thank you to my beautiful wife, who has been here for my entire career basically by my side, endlessly encouraging and supportive,” Hemsworth said of the Spanish actress. “And it doesn’t get lost on me that she put aside her own dreams in order to support mine and, again, [I am] forever in your debt.”

(L-R) Sasha Hemsworth, Tristan Hemsworth, Elsa Pataky and Chris Hemsworth seen at the ceremony honoring Chris Hemsworth with a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on May 23, 2024 in Hollywood, California.

Hemsworth emphasized Pataky’s integral role in his life and career, expressing deep gratitude for her sacrifices and support. “The fact [is] that nothing that I do, any of these moments, these special occasions and events, is special without you by my side. I love you,” he concluded, earning applause from the crowd.

The Hollywood power couple met in early 2010 and married later that same year, just three months after making their relationship official. Their whirlwind romance quickly blossomed into a solid personal and professional partnership. Hemsworth and Pataky have welcomed three children: daughter India Rose, 12, and twin boys Sasha and Tristan, 10.

Australian actor Chris Hemsworth (C), his wife Spanish actress Elsa Pataky (2nd L) and their twin boys Sasha and Tristan along with Chris‘ parents Craig Hemsworth, Leonie Hemsworth (L) pose on his newly unveiled star on the Walk of Fame in Hollywood, California, May 23, 2024.

Their shared journey has been marked by numerous exciting collaborations and joint ventures, including their latest project, “Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga.” In this highly anticipated film, Hemsworth steps into the shoes of the villainous Dr. Dementus, while Pataky takes on dual roles as Vuvalini General and Mr. Norton.

Hemsworth’s tribute to Pataky highlights the often unseen personal sacrifices and the support systems that bolster public figures. His acknowledgment serves as a reminder of the importance of family and partnership in achieving professional success.