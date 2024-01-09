Pedro Pascal tributes Willem Dafoe with funny anecdote about watching ‘Platoon’ as a kid

Pedro Pascal recently paid tribute to fellow actor Willem Dafoe in a heartwarming way. Pascal recounted a funny anecdote about watching the classic war movie “Platoon” as a kid with his dad, which involved Dafoe’s memorable performance.

The talented Latino actor known for his roles in hit shows like “Game of Thrones” and “The Mandalorian,” said Willem, who is the first star to receive a star at the Dafoe’s Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2024, is his “greatest teacher.”

©GettyImages



During the ceremony held on Monday, January 8, Pascal, who worked with the four-time Oscar nominee in the 2017 film “The Great Wall,” said: “I’m gonna go off the book just for a second,” he informed, referring to how he was going to go ignore the script.

“I saw ‘Platoon’ in the movie theater with my father and [Dafoe] made me cry so hard my dad sent me to the bathroom,” he said. “This was 1986. I was like 10 years old — and I still wanted to be an actor.”

“He redefines the concept of rebel and originality by making it about generosity, integrity, kindness, and fun. Willem is a good time and an amazing friend.”

Pascal reminisced about his time on “The Great Wall” and a birthday dinner with Dafoe and Giada Colagrande. “It was the warmest introduction into a world I’d spent my life admiring and learning from. He has been my greatest teacher,” Pascal said.

©GettyImages



(L-R) Pedro Pascal, Willem Dafoe and Patricia Arquette attend the Hollywood Walk of Fame Star Ceremony for Willem Dafoe on January 08, 2024 in Hollywood, California.

Pascal described Dafoe as “the greatest American actor in our lifetime.” Adding, “you cannot compare his career to anyone’s, truthfully. So it is our fortune to have him and I personally am forever grateful.”