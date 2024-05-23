Chris Hemsworth teaches the secrets of ‘box breathing’ while eating hot wings

Chris Hemsworth went through all emotions eating hot wings. The Australian actor was recently featured on “Hot Ones,” the interview show where celebrities are asked questions as they eat hot wings that get progressively hotter.

Hemsworth was recently honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

Hemsworth begins the challenge cool and relaxed, even calling it boring. At one point, he teaches host Sean Evans the secrets of box breathing, a technique he learned while filming his reality series “Limitless.” “I learned about box breathing,” he said, making a symbol of a box in the air with his finger. “Four seconds in, four seconds hold. Four seconds out, four seconds hold. But I’m not sure if you’re choking on a chili if that comes into play.”

He repeats the motion as the challenge escalates in difficulty. While it doesn’t appear to calm him down, it does make for some hilarious moments. You can check out the full video below.

Hemsworth’s new film

Hemsworth is promoting his new film, “Furiosa,” where he stars alongside Anya Taylor-Joy. He plays the villain in the film, something that he called fun, especially since he usually plays a hero and tends to stick to that mold. “There’s a certain amount of restrictions and expectations when playing the hero, especially a superhero, that you have to abide by and stay within,“ he explained.

“To play the villain is fun. The shackles are off and you’re allowed to be a little more unpredictable, there’s not as many rules to follow. So, creatively, it was a lot more fun.”