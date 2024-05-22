First look at Liam Hemsworth in ‘The Witcher’

Liam Hemsworth has made his debut in “The Witcher.” The actor, who’s playing the role of Geralt of Rivia and taking on the mantle from Henry Cavill, has signed on for two seasons. After that, the show is scheduled to conclude.

The journey continues. Here's your first look at Liam Hemsworth as Geralt of Rivia in The Witcher. pic.twitter.com/mrHOuR6cP7 — The Witcher (@witchernetflix) May 22, 2024

The clip shows Hemsworth wearing Geralt’s famous white wig and walking alongside his trusted Roach, his horse. At the closing seconds of the clip, Hemsworth turns, showing his face to the camera for the first time. “The journey continues,” reads the post’s caption. “Here’s your first look at Liam Hemsworth as Geralt of Rivia.”

In a previous statement, Netflix shared the news that “The Witcher” had entered into production this year. “It’s official, The Witcher season 4 is in production. But that’s not all, we’re already planning season 5, which will be the final season and bring this epic show to a fitting conclusion. See you on The Continent,” reads the statement.

©GettyImages



Hemsworth at the F1 Grand Prix in Abu Dhabi

Henry Cavill’s goodbye to the series

Henry Cavill announced that he’d be leaving “The Witcher” in a statement, shared on October of 2022. He also shared the news that Hemsworth would be taking on the role. “My journey as Geralt of Rivia has been filled with both monsters and adventures, and alas, I will be laying down my medallion and my swords for Season 4,” he said. He welcomed Hemsworth to the show and the character, sending him his best wishes.

“Liam, good sir, this character has such a wonderful depth to him, enjoy diving in and seeing what you can find,” he wrote.