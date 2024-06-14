Jimmy Fallon extends tenure at ‘The Tonight Show’ through 2028

In a move that underscores his status as a staple of late-night television, multi-hyphenate Jimmy Fallon has renewed his deal with NBCUniversal to continue hosting “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” until 2028. This extension secures Fallon’s place at the helm of the beloved franchise for at least another four years, promising audiences continued laughter and innovation.

Fallon, who recently celebrated his 10th anniversary as host with a two-hour primetime special that dominated its timeslot, has been a fixture in American homes since he first took over “The Tonight Show” on May 14, 2014. His tenure has been marked by a blend of humor, charm, and creativity resonating with viewers of all ages.

“Jimmy Fallon has brought laughter into the homes of millions and charmed audiences from the stages of 30 Rock for nearly 30 years,” remarked Mark Lazarus, Chairman of NBCUniversal Media Group. “Witnessing Jimmy at the helm of ‘The Tonight Show’ has been a privilege, and we’re thrilled to see what innovations he and his incredible staff will deliver in the coming years.”

Fallon’s comedic journey began at NBC in 1998 on “Saturday Night Live,” where he quickly became a fan favorite. His musical bits and memorable sketches have endured, continuing to entertain audiences today. Beyond “The Tonight Show,” Fallon has also found success with other projects like the Emmy Award-nominated shows “Password” and “That’s My Jam.”

Under Fallon’s leadership, “The Tonight Show” has consistently ranked #1 in the key 18-49 demographic every season. He has also significantly expanded the show’s digital footprint, amassing nearly 100 million followers and subscribers across various platforms and achieving over 8 billion views in 2023 alone. Fallon’s sketches, songs, and celebrity interactions dominate the digital space, often outshining his contemporaries.

“The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” is not just a television phenomenon; it’s a massive force and the longest-running talk show. Taped in front of a live studio audience at Studio 6B in 30 Rockefeller Center, New York City, the show airs Mondays through Fridays from 11:35 p.m. to 12:35 a.m. ET/PT on NBC and streams the next day on Peacock.

As Fallon looks to the future, fans can expect more of the innovation and joy that have defined his tenure. With his unique blend of humor, musical talent, and heartfelt interviews, Jimmy Fallon is set to continue making late-night television history well into 2028.