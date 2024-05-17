Chris Hemsworth reveals that filming with Elsa Pataky felt like ‘date night’

Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky shot a scene together for his new film, “Furiosa.” The movie stars himself and Anya Taylor-Joy, and featured a small cameo from Pataky. In a new interview, Hemsworth revealed that shooting the scene felt a little bit like date night for him and his wife.

©GettyImages



Pataky and Hemsworth in Cannes

While speaking with E! News, Hemsworth revealed that when he and Pataky work together, it serves as an opportunity to be alone without their kids. “It’s kinda like date night for us because we have three kids,” he said, during Cannes Film Festival. “Going to work together is when we get some alone time.”

According to Hemsworth, Pataky played two roles on “Furiosa,” one where her face is clearly seen, and another, where she’s covered up. The roles resulted in her and Hemsworth getting the chance to spend lots of time together, and have plenty of fun.

He also revealed that his kids, India, Sasha, and Tristan, also spent a lot of time on set, resulting in them building their tolerance for movie surprises. “They were on set a lot,” he said. “They’ve seen behind the curtain and understand the tricks. Nothing is pretty shocking to them.”

©GettyImages



Pataky and Hemsworth in Cannes

Hemsworth’s relaxed approach to parenting

In the interview, Hemsworth also revealed that his kids have already seen “Furiosa,” an action packed film that’s filled with wild stunts and that’s not exactly geared towards children, featuring him as a villain. He laughed and said, “That says something about me as a parent, doesn’t it?”