Elsa Pataky receives loving shout out from her husband Chris Hemsworth; ‘Forever in your debt’

Elsa Pataky received a sweet and loving shout out from her husband, Chris Hemsworth. This week, Hemsworth received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. To commemorate the occasion, Hemsworth was joined by his wife, his kids, and some of his collaborators, who shared speeches and details about Hemsworth’s work and personality.

Pataky and Hemsworth at the ceremony

Following his introduction, Hemsworth took the stage and thanked Pataky for all of her hard work and dedication over the course of his career. “I want to say thank you to my beautiful wife, who has been here for my entire career basically by my side, endlessly encouraging and supportive,” he said. “And it doesn’t get lost on me that she put aside her own dreams in order to support mine and, again, [I am] forever in your debt.”

“The fact [is] that nothing that I do, any of these moments, these special occasions and events, none of it is special without you by my side. I love you,” he said.

Pataky, Hemsworth and their children Tristan and Sasha

Hemsworth got to work with his wife on ‘Furiosa’

“Furiosa” premiered over the past week, with critics and audiences raving about the awaited film. Hemsworth and Pataky both star in the movie, with Hemsworth playing the lead villain and Pataky playing two action packed roles where she has to ride horses and motorcycles.

In an appearance at Cannes Film Festival, where “Furiosa” had its debut, Hemsworth revealed that working with Pataky was a little bit romantic. “It’s kinda like date night for us because we have three kids,” he said. “Going to work together is when we get some alone time.”