Cardi B enters her Princess Diana era recreating one of her iconic looks

It's no secret that Cardi B loves history, and it looks like the singer may have gotten to the Diana Era. The 31-year-old fashionista was recently spotted shopping on Melrose Place in Los Angeles, wearing the same outfit the late Princess wore on June 15, 1997, two months before her passing.

Cardi B

Before her death, Princess Diana had mastered the oversized sweater and biker short look, making it one of her staples. In the famous photo of Diana, she is wearing an oversized Harvard sweater, white biker shorts, white high socks, a black leather purse, sunglasses, and a chunky dad shoe.

Princess Diana leaving Harbour Club gym in Chelsea, London, UK - 1997

The "Punteria" singer wore her hair in a similar hairstyle, rocking a black Birkin bag, chunky shoes, and grey shorts with sunglasses. She wore the royal look while shopping for ear-piercing jewelry. It's a vintage sweater, and someone had to get their hands on a replica for Cardi to rock the look.

The decision did not go unnoticed by fans, who think the Afro-Latina chose it to give clues about her upcoming album. Cardi's fans have been eagerly waiting for her second album since her debut, "Invasion of Privacy," was released in 2018. Fans think that Cardi wearing Diana's look could mean she will announce the release date on her birthday, which is July 1st.

That's not the only look Cardi recreated this week. The "I Like It " singer also had a photoshoot where she seemingly paid homage to the late Aaliyah. "Cardi B recreating a look from not only Princess Diana but also Aaliyah in the same week can’t be a coincidence," one user Tweeted.

We will have to wait and see what Cardi has up her sleeves with the new album, and if she keeps recreating looks by famous women who have passed away, we know she is definitely up to something.