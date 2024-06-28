Pedro Pascal and Omar Apollo: This is what their song is about [LYRICS]

Omar Apollo is teasing his highly anticipated song featuring Pedro Pascal. And while fans have been speculating about their friendship and the story behind the collaboration, the singer is unveiling part of the lyrics, after revealing that the pair have been close "for, like, a while now."

During his latest interview with ABC News, Omar said that the 'Last Of Us' actor had already listened to his new music, and there was one track that he particularly liked. “There was a song that he really loved, the song ‘Glow’,” he explained. “I was like, ‘It’d be really cool to hear you speak before that song plays,’ because the song is about grief and heartbreak."

“If I could get the chance / Would you train me with your hands? / Hold me with a magnitude / That takes me to a better view," Omar shared on social media, adding that it will be Track 13. "“Pedro”, on my album God Said No," he wrote.

© Getty Images

“I thought it’d be a really good idea for him to speak on like a grief in his life or a story in his life. He sent me a voice memo, I asked him to, and then chopped it up and that’s how it turned out," he said to ABC News. The rest of the lyrics have been shared on Genius, including Pedro's spoken verse.

Check out the lyrics here:

[Intro: Omar Apollo]: "If meadows was a man / Would you trade me for your land? / Mine still have a misty dew / Something I can offer you / If I could get the chance / Would you train me with your hands? / Hold me with a magnitude / That takes me to a better view."

[Spoken: Pedro Pascal]: "Mm, okay, I'm not sure how to start this / I remember I finished a job / And I was too scared to go back to the US / It was, like, second-wave COVID in Europe / And, um, I was going from Budapest to Switzerland / That was a place that I could get to to buy some time / And figure out what I would do before Christmas / And I also arrived, um, very shattered / Uh, I'd had an incredible time on a job / But my heart was, uh, pretty shattered by something / And, uh, and I remember walking / I think it must've been Lucerne."

"I remember thinking the, the saying like, um, "It brought me to my knees" / And it was this sort of residential area / And I remember just literally being kind of brought to my knees / By a park bench, and, um / And I remember asking the park bench to come alive and save me / 'Cause I didn't feel like there was kind of any moment past that moment / But there was, there was / I can't believe I'm sending you this."