Dakota Johnson and Pedro Pascal pack on PDA while filming a new rom-com

The scorching chemistry between Hollywood’s beloved duo, Dakota Johnson and Pedro Pascal, sets the screen ablaze. The two are set to dazzle in the upcoming romantic comedy ‘Materialists,’ helmed by Celine Song, and their on-screen romance is already causing a stir across the globe.

A recent photo of Johnson and Pascal locked in a passionate kiss sent the internet into a frenzy. The duo was spotted in Tribeca, with Johnson, 34, tenderly holding the face of the dashing 49-year-old Pascal as they shared a moment of intimacy.

The image quickly went viral and offers a glimpse into the captivating world of “Materialists,” where Johnson’s character intertwines with Pascal’s in a tale of love, laughter, and self-discovery. With Johnson clad in a chic black leather jacket and Pascal exuding charm in a tan blazer, the scene epitomizes the stylish allure of New York City’s streets and the magnetic pull of cinematic romance.

Johnson, known for her captivating performances in “Fifty Shades of Grey” and “The Social Network,” brings her trademark blend of vulnerability and strength to her role in “Materialists.” Meanwhile, Pascal, celebrated for his captivating portrayal of characters like Oberyn Martell in “Game of Thrones” and the charismatic leading man in “The Mandalorian,” infuses the film with his irresistible charm and wit.

Under the direction of Celine Song, a master of poignant storytelling and sharp humor, ‘Materialists’ is set to revolutionize the romantic comedy genre. With Song’s unique approach, audiences can anticipate a film that breaks free from clichés, offering a fresh and nuanced exploration of love, ambition, and the pursuit of happiness.

Dakota Johnson and Celine Song are seen on the set of “Materialist” set in Tribeca, Manhattan on May 08, 2024 in New York City.

“Materialists” is being sold by A24, which will be its US distributor. According to a Deadline report, Sony will be in charge of distributing it internationally, exclusing territories like Russia, China, and Japan.

“Materialists” will be directed, written, and produced by Song, who’s reteaming once more with the producers for “Past Lives.” This marks her second A24 film. “Materialists” is in talks to start production this Spring, and while the plot is being kept under wraps, Deadline described it as a story that “deals with a professional matchmaker who gets involved with a wealthy man but still harbours feelings for the broke actor-waiter she left behind.”