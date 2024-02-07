Pedro Pascal to star in new romantic comedy with Chris Evans and Dakota Johnson

A star-studded cast is preparing to join Celine Song’s new project. A24 is involved in ‘Materialists,’ the upcoming film by the talented ‘Past Lives’ director, and it seems the ‘Madame Web’ actress Dakota Johnson, the ‘Captain America’ actor Chris Evans, and ‘The Last of Us’ star Pedro Pascal are part of the production.

When it comes to the incredible cast, negotiations are still in talks, as the three stars are known for being booked and busy. Song previously revealed that ‘Materialists’ would be her follow-up to ‘Past Lives. However, the new project is set to be a rom-com that takes place in New York City.

The storyline follows a famed matchmaker that starts working with a wealthy man, who “still harbors feelings for the broke actor-waiter she left behind,” as detailed by Deadline. But despite some of the details being revealed, the roles of Pascal, Evans, and Johnson are still under wraps, as they continue to finalize details with the cast.

The film is rumored to be released at the European Film Market in Berlin, with A24 helming the global release. Filming is scheduled to start in May 2024, which means the rest of the cast could be confirmed soon, including the roles.

The project is expected to be a total success following Song’s latest film, which received five Golden Globe nominations, three BAFTA Film Award nominations, and two Oscar nominations, for Best Picture, and Best Original Screenplay.

Other reports indicate that some investors see “the genre as a risky change of direction” for the director, in reference to the plot in ‘Past Lives.’