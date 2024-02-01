The Last of Us 2: What we know about the Pedro Pascal hit series

When “The Last of Us” premiered, it was expected to be a big hit. The series, made by HBO, is based on one of the most succesful video game franchises in the world, often called one of the best games in the industry. It also starred Pedro Pascal, of “Game of Thrones” and “The Mandalorian” fame. Still, the series overcame expectations, becoming one of the most watched TV shows of the year and the recipient of critical acclaim and awards.

Season 2 will be back soon. Here’s all we know about it:

New cast members have been announced

Kaitlyn Dever was cast as Abby

The first season of the series was based on the original video game, and it’s a pretty faithful adaptation, adding a few details but preserving most of the original. We can expect season 2 to be a relatively faithful adaptation of the second game, which is... very dark, to put it mildly.

New season 2 cast members have been announced, including three pivotal roles: Abby, Dina and Jesse, who’ll be played by Kaitlyn Dever, Isabela Merced, and Young Manzino. All of these actors are incredibly exciting, being featured in some of the biggest TV shows and films in recent memory. In the case of Dever, she has some big shoes to fill, with the character of Abby being a key part of season 2 and the franchise as a whole.

New directors have joined the lineup

New directors for the season have also been announced, including Mark Mylon, known for his award winning work in “Succession,” Kate Herron (”Loki”), Stephen Williams (”Watchmen”), and more. Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann, the series’ showrunners, will also be back on the director’s seat.

What’s season 2 about?

Season 2 of the series will be based on “The Last of Us: Part II,” one of the most controversial games released in recent memory. Without risking any spoilers, the story continues right at the end of the first season, exploring Joel and Ellie’s new dynamic, and following it over the years.

“Part II” is a much larger game than the first, posing the possibility that the story that takes place in it might be split in different seasons.

"Our plan is to do it not just for one more season. We should be around for a while," said Mazin at a panel, per Deadline. “Even though we were greenlit for a season of television, Neil and I felt like we can’t just make a season of television without considering what would come after. There is more The Last of Us to come. And I think the balance is not always just about within an episode or even episode to episode but season a season.”

When is it coming out?

Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey

Season 2 is expected to be released at some point in 2025. In the meantime, we have the games!

