Pedro Pascal and Dakota Johnson rom-com gets international update

Pedro Pascal, Dakota Johnson, and Chris Evans are in talks to star in “Materialists,” a romantic-comedy. Directed by Celine Song, who recently directed and wrote the Academy Award nominee “Past Lives,” “Materialists” is described as a romantic-comedy, and has already acquired international distribution.

“Materialists” is being sold by A24, which will be its US distributor. According to a Deadline report, Sony will be in charge of distributing it internationally, exclusing territories like Russia, China, and Japan. The deal was rumored to be an eight figure deal.

“Materialists” will be directed, written, and produced by Song, who’s reteaming once more with the producers for “Past Lives.” This marks her second A24 film. “Materialists” is in talks to start production this Spring, and while the plot is being kept under wraps, Deadline described it as a story that “deals with a professional matchmaker who gets involved with a wealthy man but still harbours feelings for the broke actor-waiter she left behind.”

