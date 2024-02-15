Pedro Pascal reveals ‘the other Fantastic Four’ in sweet family moment

Pedro Pascal is a family man! The ‘Mandalorian’ star is sharing his excitement for his new role, after the cast of ‘Fantastic Four’ was finally revealed by Marvel, following online rumors about who would be playing the iconic superheroes in the new adaptation.

The fan-favorite actor decided to celebrate with his family, as he is known for his supportive siblings, sharing some sweet moments with them even on the red carpet. “Javi, Pedro, Nico, Lux,” the Chilean star wrote, joined by his siblings in a new photo while enjoying the scenic views by the beach and giving their best over-the-shoulder pose.

“Los Otros Cuatro Fantasticos,” Pedro wrote, giving a birthday tribute to his mom and giving a shout out to his home country. “Happy Birthday, Mom. Viva Chile,” he added. “At first glance, I thought this was the fantastic four cast,” one person wrote, while someone else commented, “She is very proud of all of you! Many blessings always!”

©Marvel



Marvel announced the cast of the upcoming film on Valentine’s Day, with Pedro playing Reed Richards

The actor continues to make Chile proud, with online users praising him for always staying true to his roots. “That’s the Fifth Region,” one person wrote about the place where the photo was taken, adding, “Thank you Pedro for always making us proud to be Chilean.”

The star continues to be booked and busy, with many projects lined up for 2024 and his involvement in productions that are set to be released in 2025, including the ‘Fantastic Four,’ which is set to premiere in theaters in July 2025, and competing in the box office with DC’s ‘Superman: Legacy.’