Sign up to our newsletter and don’t miss a thing!
It’s official! The cast of the highly anticipated Marvel film ‘Fantastic Four’ has been revealed, and just as we reported, Pedro Pascal is set to portray Reed Richards, best known as Mr. Fantastic. The new film is set to be released on July 25, 2025, and it seems it will be competing with ‘Superman: Legacy’ at the box office, as the DC project is also set for a July 2025 release.
READ MORE
Isabela Merced wears Versace dress worn by Naomi Campbell to ‘Madame Web’ premiere
María Gabriela de Faría to play the villain in ‘Superman: Legacy’
Jacob Elordi reacts to James Bond rumors: Is he playing the iconic 007 role?
More about
Want more HOLA! USA News?
Sign up to our newsletter and don’t miss a thing!
Sign up to our newsletter and don’t miss a thing!