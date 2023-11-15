María Gabriela de Faría to play the villain in ‘Superman: Legacy’

María Gabriela de Faría is making her way to the DC Universe. The Venezuelan star is joining the cast of the highly anticipated film ‘Superman: Legacy’ directed by James Gunn, playing one of the villains of the story.

The 31-year-old actress will be playing Angela Spica, best known as The Engineer in the comics. Her character uses her power for evil, which comes from nanotechnology, as it is part of her body following her scientific work in the medical field.

©DC Comics





In the comics, the villain is known for having flying armor stored inside her skin. However, it is still unknown how much of her story will be explored in the new project.

María Gabriela will be acting opposite David Corenswet as Superman, with other characters already being announced, including Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Nathan Fillion as Green Lantern, Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, Edi Gathegi as Mister Terrific, and Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho.

©GettyImages



María Gabriela de Faría, David Corenswet, Rachel Brosnahan

The long-awaited project is set to be released in theaters on July 11, 2023, as revealed by the director himself. ‘Superman: Legacy’ is believed to be the first of a new saga, introducing Corenswet as the superhero and exploring his relationship with his heritage and human side.

María Gabriela was first catapulted to fame in Latin America as a young actress, but it was her role in the 2008 TV series ‘Isa TKM’ the one that set her up for success. The actress made her way into Hollywood and starred in the 2021 horror film ‘The Exorcism of God’ as well as other roles in ‘The Duel’ and ‘Animal Control.’

