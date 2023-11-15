Pedro Pascal to star in ‘Fantastic Four’ as Reed Richards: Details

Pedro Pascal is making his way to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The fan-favorite actor is set to star in the highly anticipated ‘Fantastic Four’ film following months of speculation about the potential casting for the superhero project.

The Hollywood star is currently busy with another long-awaited film ‘Gladiator 2,’ which is set to start filming before the end of 2023. Fans of the actor can also expect to see him in the upcoming season of HBO’s ‘The Last Of Us,’ with the production starting next year.

Details about ‘The Fantastic Four’ are still under discussion, however, everything indicates that Pedro is working through his schedule to give life to the iconic character of Reed Richards, as reported by Deadline. Meanwhile, rumors about Susan Storm aka Invisible Girl being played by Vanessa Kirby continue, with the actress not denying the speculation about her involvement in the film.

More rumors indicate that the rest of the cast is still under negotiations, with ‘Stranger Things’ star Joseph Quinn possibly playing Susan’s brother Johnny Storm, best known in the comics as The Human Torch.

The star of Hulu’s ‘The Bear’ Ebon Moss-Bachrach is also eyed to be involved in the project, but not as The Thing, with many online users discussing his role. It seems like the actor could be playing Dr. Doom.

And while we wait for the confirmation for the rest of the cast, it appears that Pedro is the only actor that is 99% most likely to play the superhero, known for having the power of elasticity, and the love interest of Susan Storm.