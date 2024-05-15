Pedro Pascal is back! Check out new photos of ‘The Last of Us’ season 2

Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey are back for another round of the apocalypse. “The Last of Us” season 2 has teased its first photos, showing viewers a glimpsed of what they can expect next year, once the season premieres on HBO.

Season 2 first look

©Courtesy of HBO



Pascal plays Joel Miller, one of the series’ protagonists.

Pascal and Ramsey are the stars of the new images of the series, which is currently being shot in Vancouver, Canada. The photos show Pascal as Joel Miller, sporting a longer hairstyle than the one he had in the first season. The second photo shows a serious looking Ellie, played by Ramsey, wearing a winter coat, a beanie, and holding on to a rifle.

The first season of the series was a huge hit for HBO, launching the careers of Ramsey and Pascal, whose work reached millions and who earned recognition at some of the most prestigious awards due to their performances.

©Courtesy of HBO



Ramsey plays the series other protagonist.

Who rounds up the season 2 cast?

Season 2 of “The Last of Us” has been in development over the past couple of months, with HBO announcing a large an exciting cast of actors made up of Kaitlyn Dever, Isabela Merced, Young Mazino, Ariela Barer, Danny Ramirez, Tati Gabrielle, and Catherine O’Hara.

When can we expect the series to premiere?

It’s unknown when the series will premiere, only that it’s expected at some point in 2025. Showrunners Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann have shared that the second season will closely follow the story that takes place in the second game of the franchise, thus making it likely that the new season takes place five years after the end of season one.