Ariana DeBose and Bella Ramsey make up after bad joke at awards show

Ariana DeBose looked uncomfortable at the Critics Choice Awards. The moment was televised and occurred when Bella Ramsey and Anthony Ramos came out to introduce an award. Ramsey read off a scripted joke that referred to DeBose as an actor that thinks she can sing.

Fortunately, the two have made up, with them being photographed hugging at the Emmys last night.

Bella Ramsey and Ariana DeBose hug it out at the #EMMYs. pic.twitter.com/dY6Pz9EPq6 — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) January 16, 2024

Following the awards show, DeBose took to social media to reveal what was going through her mind following the joke. “No I didn't find it funny. Lol,” read her message on Instagram.

Ramsey read off the joke at the Critics Choice Awards, which were hosted earlier last week. “And then there are the actors who also think that they’re singers,” she said during the show. “Jack Black, Ariana DeBose, and Ken himself, Ryan Gosling.”

Ariana DeBose at the Emmys

DeBose’s performance in ‘Wish’

This year, DeBose was nominated for performing the song “The Wish,” which is a part of the film “Wish.” The film is a Disney animated musical and features DeBose as Asha, a young idealist who wishes for a better future.

"My favorite part about her is how selfless she is. She makes a wish that's not for herself. It's for everyone around her and I empathize with that," said DeBose of her character in an interview with USA Today.

DeBose revealed that “The Wish” is deceptively difficult song, and that she practiced a lot to get it right. “ So I actually had to do a lot of training. I'm still training. I've had voice lessons every day this week so that when I do finally step out into the world and perform this publicly, it is everything it should be because the song demands it,” she explained.