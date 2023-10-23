In a momentous and well-deserved honor, Ariana DeBose and America Ferrera have been named “Women of the Year” by Glamour UK, celebrating their exceptional contributions to the world of entertainment and their unwavering dedication to advocacy and social change.

These two remarkable women have shattered glass ceilings and used their platforms to uplift and inspire others, leaving an indelible mark on the entertainment industry and the broader social justice sphere.

©Getty Images



Ariana DeBose and America Ferrera were named ‘Women of the Year’ by Glamourk UK

In 2022, Ariana made history by becoming the first queer woman of color to win an Academy Award. She used this opportunity to write an essay about the significance of her activism and how it feels to use her platform and performances to become a genuine game-changer.

“‘If I am the first of anything, it means I will not be the last,’ this thought popped into my head at one of the many Award shows I had the privilege of attending in 2022, and it’s become the through-line of my career to date,” she began. “I hope my performances in films and on stage have helped break down stereotypes and encourage more authentic storytelling. I see it all as a sign that change is possible, and we have to keep pushing.”

The star said that she found a sense of purpose in advocacy. “Advocacy is grounding; it’s nourishing and rewarding. You don’t have to be a public figure with a significant social media following to make a difference – you just have to care. Make an effort. Show up. A whisper can become a rallying cry, a ripple can become a tidal wave of change, and one person standing up for what’s right can become a movement. Anyone can be a game-changer,” the Latina actress assured.

America Ferrera is an award-winning actress, producer, and director. She is also the co-founder of two non-profit organizations, Harness and Poderistas, which aim to bring about social change. In an essay, America explains how she has combined her two passions to impact society positively.

“When I was five years old, I declared to my mother that when I grew up, I wanted to be both an actress and a human rights lawyer. While I already knew what I was passionate about in kindergarten, it wasn’t until many years later – well into my career as an actress, that I truly understood how these two ambitions could go hand in hand: how I could use my platform to amplify the causes I care about and use the power of storytelling to impact people’s lives for the better,” she wrote, adding,

“I can’t remember a time when I didn’t want to fight injustice to incite change in this world.”

“In early 2001, when I had just turned 17, I got an opportunity to start my acting career with two movies back-to-back. It was the dream that nobody ever imagined was possible for me. But I had always believed in myself, because my mother had raised me to believe that in the United States of America, being a poor, short, brown, fat, daughter of immigrants did not preclude my dreams,” the star said. “If anything, it made me an underdog, and there’s not much that the USA loves more than a good underdog story. I was determined to build a career in an industry that didn’t reflect people like me. I refused to be deterred.”

©GettyImages



America Ferrara speaks onstage at the Women’s March on Washington on January 21, 2017 in Washington, DC.

America also gave details on how she fought for democracy. “In January 2017 – shortly after Trump got elected – I spoke at the Women’s March in Washington DC about protecting the rights of women and immigrants and the importance of defending our freedoms and democracy. That election was a turning point for so many of us, and like so many others, I was spurred into greater action. Alongside my husband, [actor, writer, and director Ryan Piers Williams] and our friend, actor Wilmer Valderrama, we created Harness – a non-profit organization building community among artists, activists, and culture-makers collaborating to create a more just future through art, influence, and action. I feel deeply grateful and proud to be a co-founder.”