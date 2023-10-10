Miss Universe Colombia 2023, Camila Avella, becomes ambassador for a love-based foundation

It’s heartwarming to see individuals and organizations stepping up to make a positive difference in a world marred by various challenges. Miss Universe Colombia 2023, Camila Avella, has taken a significant step in this direction by becoming the international ambassador for the “Yo Vivo en el Amor” Foundation, founded by Carlos Mesber.

This foundation aims to improve the world through love-based education, creating a future filled with love and consciousness. In an era marked by atrocities and a slew of social issues, the “Yo Vivo en el Amor” Foundation has emerged as a beacon of hope. This visionary organization seeks to address these fundamental issues and make a lasting impact on the lives of young and old individuals.

So, what exactly is the core focus of the “Yo Vivo en el Amor” Foundation?

At its heart, the foundation is dedicated to incorporating crucial elements into education that are often overlooked or undervalued. One of these elements is self-esteem. In a world where self-doubt and insecurity are rampant, nurturing self-esteem is essential. The foundation believes that instilling a sense of self-worth from a young age can empower individuals to overcome life’s challenges confidently.

Another vital aspect of their mission is sexual education. The foundation aims to bridge the knowledge gap with the rise of misinformation and a lack of comprehensive education on this subject. They believe that by providing accurate and age-appropriate sexual education, they can empower individuals to make informed decisions and navigate the complexities of relationships and intimacy.

One of the foundation’s most inspiring goals is guiding individuals to discover their unique talents. Every child possesses their abilities and potential waiting to be unearthed. Through mentorship and support, the foundation seeks to help children identify and develop these talents, giving them a better chance at fulfilling, successful futures.

Beyond the classroom, the “Yo Vivo en el Amor” Foundation recognizes the importance of cultivating love and patience in households. Parents and caregivers play a pivotal role in a child’s development, and the foundation strives to raise awareness about the significance of providing love and nurturing environments for children. Educating with patience and promoting self-love are cornerstones of their approach.

As the international ambassador, Camila Avella will serve as a source of inspiration, spreading the message of love and consciousness to audiences worldwide.