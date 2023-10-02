Venezuelan-American Noelia Voigt crowned Miss USA 2023

Noelia Voigt of Utah emerged victorious as she was crowned the new Miss USA 2023. The Venezuelan-American 23-year-old beauty with brains outshone 50 other titleholders to clinch the coveted Miss USA crown. The journey to victory was challenging, as the competition began with 51 contestants, including Candace Kanavel, a 27-year-old officer with the Tempe Police Department, of Arizona.

As the evening progressed, the field was narrowed to just 20 finalists. Eventually, the top five emerged: Noelia Voigt, Savannah Gankiewicz, Jasmine Daniels of Pennsylvania, Lluvia Alzate of Texas, and Alexis Loomans of Wisconsin. The finalists faced rigorous scrutiny during the swimsuit and evening gown rounds, where their poise and elegance were on full display.

©Miss USA





However, the final Q&A round genuinely separated the remarkable from the exceptional. When asked what she would contribute to the Miss Universe Organization as a “brand ambassador” and Miss USA, Noelia Voigt eloquently highlighted her identity as a “bilingual Venezuelan-American.” She vowed to connect with diverse communities across the United States, emphasizing the importance of inclusivity and unity in a beautifully diverse nation.

The judging panel featured renowned personalities from various fields, including the talented actress Vivica A. Fox, former “Real Housewife” Luann de Lesseps, and the popular beauty vlogger Patrick Starrr. Their task was undoubtedly challenging, given the exceptional qualities displayed by all the contestants. Still, Noelia Voigt’s impressive response and commitment to fostering connections won the hearts of both the judges and the audience.

©Miss USA





The transition of the Miss USA 2022 title was an emotional moment as it moved from the winner of the previous year, R’Bonney Gabriel, who went on to claim the prestigious Miss Universe title. The handover was announced by Morgan Romano, who gracefully passed the crown to Noelia Voigt. It began a new chapter in Noelia’s life, filled with responsibilities and opportunities as the reigning Miss USA 2023.

As Miss USA 2023, Noelia Voigt will serve as a prominent representative of the United States. She will take on roles involving promotional activities and charitable endeavors and have the honor of competing for the title of Miss Universe.