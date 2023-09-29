Arizona woman will make history as the first police officer to compete in Miss USA

In a groundbreaking moment for beauty pageants, an Arizona woman is set to break barriers and challenge stereotypes as she prepares to become the first-ever member of law enforcement to compete in the Miss USA pageant. Candace Kanavel, a 27-year-old officer with the Tempe Police Department, has not only made her mark as a dedicated SWAT hostage negotiator and crisis intervention expert but has also donned the crown as Miss Arizona in May, marking a remarkable fusion of two seemingly contrasting worlds.

Candace Kanavel’s journey from the police force to the beauty pageant stage has captured the attention and admiration of many, shedding light on her remarkable ability to balance two roles. As a Japanese American, she brings a unique perspective to her law enforcement career and her foray into pageantry.

©Candace Kanavel





While her roles as a SWAT hostage negotiator and a beauty queen can be worlds apart, Kanavel insists they share a common thread. “When I’m in my police uniform, I’m empowered to help people. And when I’m in my sash and crown, I’m empowered to help people,” Kanavel explained to Good Morning America. “And so I’m doing the same job, just in a different uniform.” This perspective highlights that empowerment and the desire to impact society positively can take many forms, transcending traditional boundaries.

Kanavel’s commitment to her community goes beyond her professional roles. When she isn’t serving as a dedicated officer or competing in pageants, she engages with middle school students, offering them guidance on career choices and instilling confidence in their abilities.

In addition to her community outreach efforts, as informed by People, Kanavel has spearheaded a movement known as “Yes She CAN.” This initiative aims to inspire and empower women of all ages to be confident in themselves, trust their abilities, and consider non-traditional career paths. Through her actions and words, Kanavel hopes to dismantle the barriers that often discourage women from pursuing their dreams and aspirations.

As she prepares to represent Arizona on the national stage at the Miss USA pageant, Kanavel carries with her the aspiration of serving as a role model for young girls everywhere. She believes participating in the competition will send a powerful message: “You can do any career and be anything you want to be,” she said. “You can be all of the things you want to be.”

Take advantage of the historic moment when Candace Kanavel competes in Miss USA, airing on Friday, September 29, at 8 p.m. ET on the CW. It’s a moment that signifies the limitless potential of individuals and the power of pursuing one’s dreams, no matter how unconventional they may seem.