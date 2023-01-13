What to watch Miss Universe edition: 7 movies to watch - Jan 13

There’s a lot of stuff to stream nowadays. In hopes of helping you watch more good movies and TV, we sum up some of the most exciting titles streaming across all platforms every week. Today, in honor of the Miss Universe that’s airing this Saturday, we recommend some of the best movies that include memorable beauty pageant plotlines and scenes, including an undercover cop disguised as Miss New Jersey, and a terrifying chase scene in the midst of a beauty pageant.

Miss Congeniality (Prime Video)

Starring Sandra Bullock in one of the most iconic roles of her career, “Miss Congeniality” follows Gracie Hart, an FBI cop who goes undercover in a beauty pageant and is tasked with capturing a terrorist. The film is iconic for a reason, featuring memorable performances from Bullock and Michael Caine, hilarious sequences, and one of the best dance scenes of the early aughts.

Drop Dead Gorgeous (HBO Max)

Perhaps the darkest and most iconic film out of this list, “Drop Dead Gorgeous” follows a local beauty pageant in Minnesota and the way it wreaks havoc on their small town, with participants losing their minds in competition. It also features one of the best casts ever, including Kirsten Dunst, Denise Richards, Brittany Snow, and Amy Adams.

Little Miss Sunshine (HBO Max)

“Little Miss Sunshine” follows a dysfunctional family as they pack themselves in a faulty VW van to take their youngest (Abigail Breslin) to the Little Miss Sunshine contest, a beauty pageant for young girls in California. It stars Toni Collette, Alan Arkin, Paul Dano, Steve Carrell, and Greg Kinnear.

Whip It (HBO Max)