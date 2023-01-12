When, where, and how to watch the 2023 Miss Universe on TV and online

The countdown to the night that will forever change a beauty pageant’s life is around the corner! People around the globe are ready to enjoy the 2023 Miss Universe live from New Orleans on Saturday, January 14.

Over eighty candidates representing their country will compete for the Miss Universe crown during the 71st annual pageant that will kick off from the Big Easy with new hosts and a new network.

©GettyImages



Miss Universe delegates attend the press conference welcoming delegates ahead of the 71st Miss Universe Competition on January 09, 2023 in New Orleans, Louisiana. The 71st Miss Universe Competition will be held at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center in New Orleans, Louisiana on January 14, 2023.

The cultural value of this year’s competition is unparalleled. “The City of New Orleans and the Miss Universe Organization share common values of celebrating inclusion, culture, and the empowerment of women,” New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell said in a statement.

Ahead of the competition, the organization revealed its committee, which includes women from various industries, including sports, beauty, and music.

Find more information about the 2023 Miss Universe below.

At what time the Miss Universe will air?

The 2023 Miss Universe will be held on Saturday, January 14, at 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT., live from the New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center.

Can I attend the Miss Universe competition?

Absolutely! Unfortunately, tickets are sold out to enjoy the show, but the good news is that you can still secure seats for the dress rehearsal show, which will be held the same day in the morning.

How to watch the 2023 Miss Universe on TV and Online

The Miss Universe pageant will be aired on the Roku channel. To access the broadcasting, you can visit Roku.com, Roku TVs, Roku Streaming Stick, Fire TV Stick 4K, or use similar devices, Amazon Fire TVs, Apple TV, and Samsung TVs. You can also download the Roku app for Android and iOS devices.

Where can I watch the pageant in Spanish?

Telemundo will begin their Spanish-language broadcasting at 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT.

I don’t have cable! Where can I watch the 2023 Miss Universe pageant online?

You can secure a free trial from FuboTV and DirecTV Stream if you live in the United States or use ExpressVPN to stream internationally.