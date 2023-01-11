The Miss Universe organization has revealed their committee for their upcoming pageant. The selection committee is made out of all women who work in various industries, among them, sports, beauty, and music.

The announcement was made on the organization’s official Instagram. “The #71stMISSUNIVERSE Competition will air LIVE around the world on January 14, 2023,” announced the account. “Head to the Miss Universe app (link in bio) and vote your favorite delegate into the semifinals.”

The selection committee will select the winner among 80 candidates that will be participating in the pageant. The event will be hosted in New Orleans, Louisiana.