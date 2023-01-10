Andrea Meza, the Mexican beauty pageant crowned Miss Universe 2020, revealed at Hoy Día (Telemundo) her top favorite candidates to win on January 14 in New Orleans. The beauty queen mentioned the candidates one by one and explained her reasons. Find below who she thinks could go far in the competition.

A total of 84 beauty pageants would be competing during the 71st Miss Universe, set to take place on January 14 at the Ernest N. Moral Convention Center in New Orleans, Louisiana.

©GettyImages



Miss Mexico Andrea Meza is crowned Miss Universe 2020 onstage at the 69th Miss Universe competition at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino on May 16, 2021 in Hollywood, Florida.

In 2022, the once-labeled old-fashioned Miss Universe pageant changed its path to a new era after transgender businesswoman Anne Jakkaphong Jakrajutatip bought the organization for $20M.

Jakkaphong Jakrajutatip, known for being a Thai media tycoon and transgender rights advocate, is the CEO of JKN Global Group PCL, a Thailand-based media distribution company. “We seek not only to continue its legacy of providing a platform to passionate individuals from diverse backgrounds, cultures, and traditions but also to evolve the brand for the next generation,” Anne said.

HOLA! USA previously reported the Miss Universe Organization updated its beauty pageant rules and began welcoming wives and mothers to compete for the crown for the first time in history. According to The National, in 2023, the annual competition will accept married women and contestants with children.