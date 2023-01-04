The 71st edition of Miss Universe is just days away, on January 14th. Called “The Greatest Celebration of Women,” 90 women from around the world will compete in the international beauty pageant. It’s all happening at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center, in New Orleans, Louisiana, in the United States.

Ahead of one of the most watched pageants in the world, we’ve gathered a list of short biographies of contestants of Latin origin. Throughout the history of the contest, Latinas are strong competitors against those from Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. India, Sweden, South Africa, and Mexico are tied for the fifth-highest number of Miss Universe winners, per Insider.



