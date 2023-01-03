Cuban actress Ana de Armas is one of Variety’s 500 most influential people in global media

Ana de Armas features on the list of the 500 most influential leaders in the audiovisual world in 2022. According to Variety, the Cuban actress, which rose to prominence in Blade Runner 2049 and then landed more high-profile roles, such as the murder mystery comedy Knives Out, is a powerful force in the industry.

De Armas has starred in the James Bond film No Time to Die, as well as Hulu’s Deep Water and Netflix’s The Gray Man; however, the publication assures that “her biggest role” is her critical acclaim performance in Netflix’s Blonde — the NC-17-rated biopic about Marilyn Monroe.

Her performances aren’t unnoticed by the entertainment industry connoisseurs. Ana de Armas received a nomination for the Golden Globes for her portrayal of Marilyn Monroe in Blonde, and she is one of the five actresses nominated for Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama, alongside, Cate Blanchett (Tár); Olivia Colman (Empire of Light), Viola Davis (The King Woman), and Michelle Williams (The Fabelmans).

The Cuban-Spanish actress found out she was nominated while on set filming Ballerina. “There’s nothing better than receiving and celebrating the big news with the crew on set,” she wrote.

It looks like she has the same hair and makeup professionals from Blonde working on Ballerina. She posed with the Emmy Award-nominated Jaime Leigh and Roesler Kerwin, writing it was “amazing” to be working with them again. “This recognition goes to them too because they killed it in #Blonde. THANK YOU!” She also hashtagged the film’s director, Andrew Dominik.

In addition to being an actor, the magazine informed de Armas is also training as an executive producer of Ghosted, an upcoming action film in which she stars opposite Chris Evans.