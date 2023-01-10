The countdown to the 71st Miss Universe has already begun. On Saturday, January 14, the world will watch as the winner of the famous pageant is crowned. The beautiful competitors are already in New Orleans, getting the final details for their participation ready.

Ahead of the exciting evening, they’ve been sharing their journey with fans on social media, revealing insight into who they are. While they will be in competition mode Saturday, recent posts by Miss Peru, Alessia Rovegno, and Miss Mexico, Irma Miranda, show they’ve become great friends!