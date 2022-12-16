Miss Universe 2023: Jacky Bracamontes and Cristián de la Fuente to host for Telemundo

The exciting international beauty pageant, Miss Universe is just a month away on January 14. Telemundo, the exclusive Spanish-language network for the broadcast announced on Thursday that renowned personalities Jacky Bracamontes and Cristián de la Fuente will be their hosts of the prestigious pageant. Read everything you should know below.

When and where

It will be the 71st edition of Miss Universe. The show will air live on Telemundo coast-to-coast from New Orleans, Louisiana. Saturday, January 14, beginning at 7 pm/6c with a pre-show special, followed by the main show at 8 pm/7c. Fans can also watch through the Telemundo app and can cheer on and support their favorite candidates by joining the conversation via @Telemundo Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and TikTok using #MissUniverso. Fans can also visit Telemundo.com/MissUniverso to vote for their favorite candidates and learn more about each representative.

What else we can expect

Alix Aspe of La Mesa Caliente and Carlos Adyan of En Casa con Telemundo will also provide exclusive behind-the-scenes content, interviews, and extensive coverage during the network’s live telecast. Andrea Meza, winner of the 69th edition of Miss Universe and co-host of Hoy Dia, will be the presenter for Telemundo’s digital and social platforms covering this year’s competition.

Telemundo is also presenting the Miss Universe “Celebrando a Nuestras Reinas” special with competition experts and offers extensive multi-platform coverage of the 90 contestants from around the world with exclusive content on television as well as digital and social platforms.

More about the hosts

Bracamontes is considered one of the most important figures in Latin American entertainment and is no stranger to the competition. She represented her native Mexico in the 2001 Miss Universe competition and hosted the 68th, 69th, and 70th editions of Miss Universe. She first joined Telemundo to host Viva el Mundial y Más and went on to host the Latin American Music Awards, Telemundo’s dance competition, Así se Baila, and both seasons of La Voz. The talented artist also starred in the soap operas, La Suerte de Loli, Las Tontas No Van al Cielo, Heridas de Amor, and Sortilegio, among others.

de la Fuente is a Latin superstar with an incredible resume. He competed in the sixth season of Dancing with the Stars, where he reached the finals, hosted the 70th edition of Miss Universe, and was a judge in, Así se Baila. He is also a talented actor with professional credits like CSI: Miami, Private Practice, Devious Maids, El Juego de las Llaves, Sueño de Amor, En Tierras Salvajes, and Amor Bravío. He also starred alongside Sylvester Stallone in Driven, Tommy Lee Wallace’s Vampires: The Dead with Jon Bon Jovi, and lent his voice to the animated film Condorito: The Movie.