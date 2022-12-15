j-hope, Duran Duran and New Edition confirmed to perform at ‘Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest 2023’

ABC and dick clark productions revealed the complete lineup of performers that will take the stage in Times Square during “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2023.”
Joining the previously announced artists, internationally acclaimed rock icons and newly inaugurated Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees Duran Duran will take the stage to perform a medley of classics from their unparalleled back-catalog.
Continuing with the classics, legendary R&B and pop group New Edition will perform a medley of feel-good hits, including “Rub You The Right Way,” “My Prerogative,” “Poison,” “If It Isn’t Love,” and “Cool It Now.” This performance by New Edition will kick off its 40th anniversary!
Attention KPop fans, because South Korean rapper, dancer, songwriter, music producer and member of BTS, j-hope will get viewers moving with a medley of “= (Equal Sign),” “Chicken Noodle Soup” and“Butter (Holiday Remix).”
Gen Z and TikTokers will also have their slice of pie when viral singer-songwriter and TikTok sensation Jax sings her pop hits “Victoria’s Secret” and “90s Kids.”
In addition to music and all things entertainment, ‘Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve’ will honor select organizations during the show as Catalysts for Compassion. This year’s honorees will be highlited for their dynamic and heart-led approach to the mental health and well-being of the folks and furry friends they support in the fight for resource equity.
This year’s five featured honorees are:
- The Center for Black Women’s Wellness is a nonprofit organization working to eradicate inequities preventing women from being whole, healed, and well and to improve the health and well-being of underserved Black women and their families. The Center for Black Women’s Wellness is supported by co-host Ciara.
- Fund Recovery is a nonprofit organization that provides funding to directly support people struggling with mental health or substance use issues which cannot afford help. Fund Recovery is supported by co-host Jessie James Decker.
- The Sato Project, a nonprofit organization dedicated to rescuing abused and abandoned dogs in Puerto Rico. The Sato Project is supported by co-host Roselyn Sanchez.
- Silence The Shame, Inc. is a nonprofit organization dedicated to eliminating mental health stigma and reducing health disparities and suicide rates among vulnerable populations. Silence The Shame, Inc. is supported by co-host D-Nice.
- Stonewall Foundation is a public foundation deeply invested in supporting the healing, wholeness, acceptance, and safety of LGBTQ people nationwide. Stonewall is supported by co-host Billy Porter.
“Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve,” is America’s go-to annual New Year’s tradition that celebrates the year’s very best in music, sets the stage to ring in the new year with more than 5½ hours of dynamic performances airing until 2:00 a.m. EST and gives viewers a look at New Year’s celebrations from around the globe.
‘Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve’ adds new location: What to know about the celebration
Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve’ returns to Puerto Rico with Roselyn Sanchez as co-host
The iconic show will return to Puerto Rico for its second year to welcome the New Year in Spanish! Beloved Puerto Rican actress and producer Roselyn Sanchez will co-host the magical event.
“I am beyond excited and honored to return to my homeland Puerto Rico to be a part of such an incredible and beloved event,” said Sanchez. “We will have an enchanting night and are so very pleased to share our beautiful Island and welcome 2023 with a bang!”
Sanchez joins the show’s previously announced star-studded lineup, including 18-time host Ryan Seacrest and co-hosts Liza Koshy, Jessie James Decker, Ciara, Billy Porter, and D-Nice.
Farruko will ring in the New Year as the headliner in Puerto Rico, taking the stage to perform a medley of hits. Farruko joins the lineup of previously announced performers, including Aly & AJ, Armani White, Bailey Zimmerman, Ben Platt, Betty Who, Billy Porter, Ciara, Dove Cameron, Finneas, Fitz & The Tantrums, Halle Bailey, Lauren Spencer Smith, Maddie & Tae, Nicky Youre, Shaggy, TXT, and Wiz Khalifa.
‘Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest’ will air Saturday, Dec. 31, live on ABC, beginning at 8:00 p.m. EST/9:00 p.m. AST.