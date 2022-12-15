j-hope, Duran Duran and New Edition confirmed to perform at ‘Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest 2023’

ABC and dick clark productions revealed the complete lineup of performers that will take the stage in Times Square during “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2023.”

Joining the previously announced artists, internationally acclaimed rock icons and newly inaugurated Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees Duran Duran will take the stage to perform a medley of classics from their unparalleled back-catalog.

Singer Simon Le Bon (L) and touring guitarist Dominic Brown of Duran Duran perform live on stage during Austin City Limits Festival at Zilker Park on October 10, 2021 in Austin, Texas.

Continuing with the classics, legendary R&B and pop group New Edition will perform a medley of feel-good hits, including “Rub You The Right Way,” “My Prerogative,” “Poison,” “If It Isn’t Love,” and “Cool It Now.” This performance by New Edition will kick off its 40th anniversary!

Attention KPop fans, because South Korean rapper, dancer, songwriter, music producer and member of BTS, j-hope will get viewers moving with a medley of “= (Equal Sign),” “Chicken Noodle Soup” and“Butter (Holiday Remix).”