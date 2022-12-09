Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve’ returns to Puerto Rico with Roselyn Sanchez as co-host

The iconic “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2023” will return to Puerto Rico for its second year to welcome the New Year in Spanish! Beloved Puerto Rican actress and producer Roselyn Sanchez will co-host the magical event.

“I am beyond excited and honored to return to my homeland Puerto Rico to be a part of such an incredible and beloved event,” said co-host Roselyn Sanchez. “We will have an enchanting night and are so very pleased to share our beautiful Island and welcome 2023 with a bang!”

©GettyImages



Roselyn Sanchez co-hosts the historic Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2022 live from Puerto Rico’s hot new entertainment complex, Distrito T-Mobile in San Juan.

Multi-platinum-selling Puerto Rican singer and rapper Farruko will delight viewers with a performance. “What a blessing to be a part of the New Year’s Rockin’ Eve tradition from my home island of Puerto Rico that represents and means so much!” Farruko said. “We are going to give you guys an unforgettable night! You can’t miss it. See you on the 31st!”

In 2021, the Caribbean Island became the inaugural destination for the show’s first-ever Spanish language countdown. On this occasion, the Convention Center at DISTRITO T-Mobile will welcome guests and show the world how Latinos celebrate. Puerto Rico’s countdown will be the first and occur at 11:00 p.m. EST/12:00 a.m. AST.

“We are very excited to again host Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve on our Island to lead the countdown in welcoming 2023. Puerto Rico’s participation in this high-caliber event celebration will allow us to continue projecting to the world everything we have to offer as we head into our peak tourism season,” said Pedro Pierluisi, Governor of Puerto Rico. “We will again be front and center on national television to promote Puerto Rico’s beauty, culture, and attractions and continue driving our booming tourism industry and economic development.”