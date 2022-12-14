Elsa Pataky attends Alexander McQueen event in white

Elsa Pataky is adding another amazing look to her roster. Following her appearance at the AACTA Awards, where she stunned with a red dress, Pataky attended the opening night of “Alexander McQueen: Mind, Mythos, Muse” in a gorgeous white outfit.
Pataky wore a dress worthy of an Alexander McQueen opening night. Her outfit was styled by Rachel Wayman and made up of a short top with feathers designed by Rebecca Vallance and a long white skirt.
Pataky paired the look with a Bvlgari jewel-studded necklace and some hoop earrings. She wore her hair in a bun and had on some elegant yet simple make up.
The exhibition was hosted in Melbourne and shows off over 120 pieces that include photographs, garments, prints, textiles, and more, celebrating the life and legacy of Alexander McQueen, who passed away in 2010.
The exhibition has been featured in various locations, including the LACMA in Los Angeles.