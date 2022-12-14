Elsa Pataky attends Alexander McQueen event in white

Elsa Pataky is adding another amazing look to her roster. Following her appearance at the AACTA Awards, where she stunned with a red dress, Pataky attended the opening night of “Alexander McQueen: Mind, Mythos, Muse” in a gorgeous white outfit.

©GettyImages



Pataky at the opening night of the event

Pataky wore a dress worthy of an Alexander McQueen opening night. Her outfit was styled by Rachel Wayman and made up of a short top with feathers designed by Rebecca Vallance and a long white skirt.

©GettyImages



She stunned in all white

Pataky paired the look with a Bvlgari jewel-studded necklace and some hoop earrings. She wore her hair in a bun and had on some elegant yet simple make up.