What to watch: 7 movies & shows to stream this week - Jan 6

There’s a lot of stuff to stream nowadays. In hopes of helping you watch more good movies and TV, we sum up some of the most exciting titles streaming across all platforms every week. Today we recommend a mix of new releases and newly available titles, from movies and shows, all available to stream on the most popular platforms.
What to watch: 7 movies & shows to stream this week - Dec 30
The Walking Dead (Netflix)
Season 11 of the longest running zombie series in the world is finally available on Netflix. It’s also the last, marking an emotional beat for long time fans, who’ve been tuning in for twelve years, as the series has burned through characters and storylines. Despite the end, there are multiple spin offs planned, including one that stars Rick (Andrew Lincoln) and Michonne (Danai Gurira), two fan favorites.
The Menu (HBO Max)
“The Menu,” which premiered in theaters last year, is now available on HBO Max. The film, which is a mix of horror, comedy, and thriller, stars Ralph Fiennes as a celebrity chef, hosting guests played by Anya Taylor Joy, Nicholas Hoult, and more. As they sit to enjoy one of the world’s most exclusive dining experiences, guests soon realize that things as not as they seem.
Star Wars: The Bad Batch (Disney+)
The animated Star Wars series is premiering its second season, continuing the story of a group of clone troopers taking on multiple missions across the galaxy.
The Bachelorette (Hulu)
The 11th season of “The Bachelorette” is now streaming on Hulu, featuring two bachelorettes for the first time ever.
Jurassic World Dominion (Prime Video)
The conclusion of the Jurassic World trilogy is now streaming on Prime Video, reuniting the cast of new and old franchises, including Chris Pratt, Laura Dern, Sam Neill, Jeff Goldblum, and more.
The Nun (HBO Max)
Lastly, if you’re in the mood for some fun and silly movies, there’s “The Nun,” a horror movie trailing a Demon Nun hunting a young novitiate (Taissa Farmiga).
The Mummy (Hulu)
Then there’s also “The Mummy,” one of the most fun movies around. Starring Brendan Fraser and Rachel Weisz, the film follows Rick and Evelyn, and adventurer and a librarian, who come to face with an evil that’s been lying dormant in Egypt for centuries.