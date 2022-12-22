What to watch: 7 movies & shows to stream this week - Dec 22

There’s a lot of stuff to stream nowadays. In hopes of helping you watch more good movies and TV, we sum up some of the most exciting titles streaming across all platforms every week. Today we recommend a mix of new releases and newly available titles, from movies and shows, all available to stream on the most popular platforms.
What to watch: 7 movies & shows to stream this week - Dec 9
What to watch: 7 movies & shows to stream this week - Dec 16
Emily in Paris (Netflix)
“Emily in Paris” is back for a third round. The Netflix phenomenon is back with Emily’s (Lily Collins) work and love life in chaos. The series may not be the steadiest ride in terms of storytelling or making sense, but it’s fun and goes down easy, which is all you need sometimes.
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery (Netflix)
Detective Benoit Blanc (Daniel Craig) is back for another mystery, this time on Netflix. “Glass Onion” stars a full new cast of characters, including Katheryn Hahn, Kate Hudson, Edward Norton, and more, and follows Blanc as he investigates the death of a guest in a Greek island getaway.
Sharp Stick (Hulu)
Lena Dunham’s new film follows a young and naive 26 year old (Kristine Froseth) who gets involved in an affair with an older married man (Jon Bernthal).
I Hate Suzie Too (HBO Max)
Starring Billie Piper, “I Hate Suzie Too” is the second season of “I Hate Suzie” and follows a woman who’s trying to recover from a cellphone hack, where some very private information got leaked and wrecked her life.
Fear the Walking Dead (Hulu)
“Fear the Walking Dead” premiered its seventh season on Hulu. The series, which initially served as a prequel to “The Walking Dead”, has developed a life of its own, going through multiple seasons and storylines, and complicating the universe of the beloved zombie series.
Aftersun (Prime Video)
Lastly, as we gear up for Awards Season, I’ll recommend some movies that have landed in multiple lists of best of the year films. “Aftersun” is one of the smallest of the bunch, an independent film that follows a rare trip between a daughter (Frankie Corio) and her young dad (Paul Mescal), and how that impacts her life later on.
Tár (Prime Video)
Starring Cate Blanchett in one of the best performances of her career that will surely land her an Oscar nomination, “Tar” follows Lydia Tar, an accomplished composer, whose life falls apart at the hands of her actions and cancel culture.