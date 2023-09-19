The world of beauty pageants has long been a platform to celebrate diversity, showcase talent, and empower women from all corners of the globe. In the grand tradition of Miss Universe, the 2023 competition promises to be a dazzling celebration of beauty, intellect, and cultural richness.

This year, as we eagerly anticipate the crowning of the new Miss Universe, let’s take a moment to meet the extraordinary Latina and Hispanic contestants who have captured our hearts.