Jamie Lee Curtis is auctioning off her remaining ‘Halloween’ items for a good cause

It’s almost Halloween, and Jamie Lee Curtis is getting into the spirit by fundraising for critically ill and injured children at Children’s Hospital L.A. The 64-year-old Oscar-winning actress, who portrayed the iconic character Laurie Strode for decades in the Halloween franchise is auctioning off the “remaining items” from her Halloween tenure.

On Tuesday, the scream queen shared a gallery of photos on Instagram explaining what Halloween fans of the cult classic can call their own. In the mix are the engraved knives she gave the crew at the end of the second film and a director’s chair back with Laurie’s name on it. It also has the secret name of the movie they used while shooting, which was “Cave Dweller.”

There are also officially licensed lunchboxes by Fright-Rags with Michael Myers on and a sweepstakes to win a resin coffee table, commemorating the movie that any purchase of $50 or more will get you entered for.

Following the completion of her last film in the series, “Halloween Ends” in 2022, Curtis said goodbye to a terrifying and successful era. The franchise consists of thirteen films, novels comic books, a video game, and other merch like the lunchboxes. The original Halloween, released in 1978, was written by John Carpenter, and Debra Hill, grossing $47 million in North America throughout its theatrical run.

Fast forward to 2022, Halloween Ends grossed $64.1 million in the United States. The highest-grossing film in the franchise was the 2018, “Halloween,” which has a lifetime gross of $159,342,015, according to IMDb.

