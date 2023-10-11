Raquel Leviss is selling the infamous lightning bolt necklace she wore with Tom Sandoval

Raquel Leviss is saying goodbye to the infamous lightning bold necklace she wore during her secret romance with Tom Sandoval on “Vanderpump Rules.” Sandoval, who was in a 9-year relationship with her best friend Ariana Maddox, wore a matching piece.

On Tuesday, Leviss who now goes by her real name, Rachel, posted a video on her social media announcing she would be selling the necklace along with other items she never wants to see again. “I am currently in the process of letting go, letting go of the things that no longer serve me anymore, and as I’m cleaning out my closet, I have found a few items that are a little bit triggering,” she said in the video. The items are the lightning bolt necklace, and two TomTom sweatshirts she wore amid the scandal.

She explained that she was going to use the triggering situation to give back for Mental Health Day. The reality star, who went on to block Sandoval, listed the items on eBay, saying it’s a fundraiser and all the proceeds with go to the National Alliance of Mental Illness, which she says is “all about like creating a better mindset, changing your environment so that you can set yourself up for success.”

At the time of this publication, the necklace has 88 bids and is up to $1825. It still has 6 days left, and once Vanderpump Rules superfans catch wind that they can own a piece of reality show history, it could actually get some serious numbers.

As noted by Page Six, the 29-year-old purchased the 14K gold lightning bolt necklace by Caitlin Nicole Jewelry for $765 while filming season 10 to match her 40-year-old former lover. “This necklace was symbolic of my devotion to another person who I allowed to have power over me. He no longer does,” she wrote in the description of the eBay listing.



The second item she has listed is two hoodies from Sandoval and Tom Schwartz’s restaurant and bar, TomTom. She wore the hoodie before the affair was exposed. Sandoval dressed up as Leviss in the same outfit for Halloween amid their secret romance. The hoodies seem to have the most interest because they are already up to $7200 with 107 bids at the time of this publication.

