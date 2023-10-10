Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper return to NY after spending the weekend together

There seems to be a new couple in the horizon. Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper were photographed in New York after spending a weekend in London. Sources claim the two are having a good time together and are keeping things casual.

Photos showed Cooper and Hadid arriving in the city

Cooper and Hadid have been spotted twice together over the past weeks. Cooper was dressed comfortably in jeans, a t-shirt, a cap and sneakers. He was carrying a duffle bag and a backpack. Hadid wore a beige sweater with black jeans that she paired with some sunglasses. Per the photo agency The Grosby Group, Cooper and Hadid spent the weekend in London. After their arrival in New York, Cooper dropped off Hadid at her place.

"They are having fun," said a source to PEOPLE, seemingly confirming the rumors. "She’s independent, busy, and her days are filled with responsibilities so I don’t see anything serious happening right away if at all.”

The insider also claimed Hadid has had a crush on Cooper for some time now. “[They have] things in common so it’s possible to see it progress," said the source. “It appears super casual now, but they both have kids, big careers, busy lives and understand what life is like in these circles. It’s cute… and there is an attraction.”

Hadid getting out of Cooper’s vehicle

Cooper and Hadid’s previous outings

Cooper and Hadid were first seen hanging out together this past Thursday. The two had dinner at Via Carota, a restaurant in New York. They left in the same SUV. The following Sunday, Hadid and Cooper reunited for another dinner, with Cooper driving them to their destination.

