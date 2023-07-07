Tom Sandoval: All you should know about the viral reality TV star

For people who have yet to venture into the world of “Vanderpump Rules,” the prevalence of “Scandoval” must be very strange. Tom Sandoval, one of the lead stars of the reality TV series, is at the center of it all and has become TV’s biggest villain, capturing the interest of millions of people all over the country. But who is he and what is the scandal all about? Scroll down to learn more.

Sandoval is one of the main stars of “Vanderpump Rules”

Tom Sandoval

“Vanderpump Rules” is a reality TV show that has been ongoing for 10 seasons. The series trails the life of bartenders and employees at SUR, a restaurant owned by Lisa Vanderpump. Over the course of the series, the TV stars have dated, broken up, gotten married, cheated, and more.

Tom Sandoval has been involved in the series since its inception.

What is Scandoval?

Sandoval at Watch What Happens Live

Scandoval is the nickname of the Tom Sandoval scandal, which revealed that Sandoval and Raquel Leviss, another member of the series, were involved in an affair. Sandoval cheated on his girlfriend of 9 years, Ariana Madix, who is also another cast member of the series. Making matters worse is the fact that Leviss is one of her best friends.

How did it all start?

You may think you’ve seen the #PumpRules finale trailer…but only we have the real thing. THIS is it. pic.twitter.com/pTL1F2KkNg — Bravo (@BravoTV) May 2, 2023

According to cast members, Madix learned of the affair when she went through Sandoval’s phone, finding a video of Leviss on it. The pair have broken up since.

The new season

All of this drama unfolded as season 10 of the series was airing. As of this writing, the new cast of season 11 has yet to be announced, but Sandoval is expected to make an appearance. According to US Weekly, filming should start this summer and conclude by September.

