Tom Sandoval slams Raquel Leviss for blocking him: ‘thirsty and immature’

Tom Sandoval just competed in Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test, said to be the ultimate test of physical, mental, and emotional resilience, but it’s hard to tell if he’s changed. The Vanderpump Rules star, who had a months-long affair with his ex-girlfriend, Ariana Madix’s best friend, Rachel Leviss, who went by Raquel, had some choice words for his ex-mistress, who recently blocked him on Instagram.

While Sandoval and Leviss defended their love on the reunion, sources confirmed with ET that they broke up in the wake of the cheating scandal. However, things must have been going strong while he was filming the show in New Zealand because he told EXTRA the Special Forces red carpet, he brought a photo of Leviss with him on the show. “During this whole scandal, we didn’t have a lot of people. We had each other. She was very much a source of strength,“ he said.

Leviss went to rehab in April, making her first non-promotional social media post since the fallout on September 9th, sharing a video of a flower farm.

Her birthday was September 12, and Sandoval took the time to comment on the 3-day-old post to send his best wishes, saying he missed her, and calling her a “friend.” “Happy Birthday Rachel, I really hope ur finding peace and happiness. Miss u friend,” he wrote.

Leviss later blocked him, sharing proof on her Instagram story. She added an “Okay bye” sticker to the photo of his blocked page, adding a giant red no symbol over his profile picture.

©Raquel Leviss





The 40-year-old may be blocked, but he caught wind about it. He told Extra he wished her a happy birthday, but when the outlet followed up about her blocking him, he reacted, saying, “I think it’s a little thirsty and immature personally. But she is who she is.“

Despite calling her out, he tried to remain positive saying, “I still wish the best for her. I hope she’s doing good, and I hope she finds her happiness.”

He also reflected on his life after the scandal, saying he’s doing “a lot better.” “I’ve gotten through the worst. I definitely went through some very, very dark times,” he said.

Sandoval also spoke about Madix, who will be on Dancing with the Stars, saying he will be voting for her, and she’ll do well because Madix has “a lot of actual ability when it comes to dancing.” The reality star said Madix has wanted to be on the show for a long time, adding that he was “super stoked” for her.