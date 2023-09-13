Bianca Censori changes her style: From ‘nude’ sheer dresses to micro shorts and high heels

Bianca Censori is changing up her style, ditching her usual sheer dresses in “nude” and neutral colors, to a seemingly more comfortable ensemble. The Australian architect was seen holding hands with her ‘husband’ Kanye West during a recent outing in Florence, Italy.

Bianca stepped out for a shopping day with the rapper, wearing her signature pixie hairstyle after going from blonde back to her natural brunette hair color. The Head of Architecture at Yeezy showed off her curves in a different outfit, this time wearing a see-through bandeau top, paired with black micro shorts.

She completed the look with her go-to clear heels and rocked her usual soft glam makeup look. Meanwhile, Kanye wore an all-black outfit, which consisted of baggy pants and a sleeveless T-shirt. The pair was photographed at different stores, with Kanye covering his face with a black scarf, before heading to McDonalds, where they had lunch together.

Many online users have compared Bianca’s style to Kanye’s ex Julia Fox, who is also known to have a very revealing fashion look and has stepped out in different ensembles throughout New York Fashion Week. Others have compared Bianca’s looks to Kim Kardashian’s previous fashion choices when she was still married to the rapper.

Bianca’s friends also think that Kanye’s relationship with her is similar to his marriage with Kim, and has deeply influenced her fashion choices, making her his new muse. “Kanye is trying to make Bianca into a radicalized version of Kim - almost like Kim 2.0,” the friend said to Daily Mail. “The difference is that when Kim was with Kanye he was respected in the fashion world. He has since lost this respect.”