William Levy responds to Elizabeth Gutiérrez’s statements about their breakup

AfterElizabeth Gutiérrez exclusively confirmed through HOLA! her breakup with William Levy, the media buzz quickly followed. Fans of the now-former couple have flooded social media with their opinions, as well as showing support for both sides. Amidst this flurry of reactions, the Cuban actor has taken to social media with a cryptic message, which many have interpreted as a response to the candid interview in which ‘Ely’ talked about the tough times she’s going through after ending her relationship with the Cuban actor.



Through his Instagram stories, the “Vuelve a mí” star reposted a fan account’s post, featuring an image of his face with the following phrase: “If you don’t fight for what you want in life, you’ll never have good stories to tell.”

The actor, who shares children Christopher Alexander and Kailey Levy, with Elizabeth, hasn’t verbally responded to his ex-partner’s statements. Elizabeth told HOLA! that they’ve been separated for a while now. The repost has been William’s first reaction since her bombshell interview.

From Ely’s conversation, it seems like this is a definitive goodbye and not like other times when they would come back and try to mend their differences. According to the actress, they’ve been apart for two months.

‘I always fought for my relationship’

In the exclusive interview, Elizabeth confessed that throughout the 20 years they were together, she always fought for the well-being of her family, but in the end, things didn’t work out as she expected, and they decided to go separate ways. “I always bet on my relationship. I loved William, I don’t think it’s a secret that he was the love of my life. I always bet and wanted to show us how we were. I mean, because we lived through many of those moments during the 20 years we were together.”

“Currently, we’re not together,” ‘Ely’ confessed. “I believe that, on my part, it was never for lack of love, I simply think I’m not the same girl I was 20 years ago when he met me. I mean, what we want at this moment I think is different. I will always love him, I will always wish him the best, and as I’ve always said, whether he’s with me or not, I want to see him happy,” the actress continued.