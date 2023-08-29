Exclusive: William Levy and Elizabeth Gutiérrez still together and celebrating

Just over a month ago, William Levy surprised everyone by making a definitive statement about his romantic life: “I am alone. Believe me, I have more than one reason to be,” he wrote on his Instagram.

While it’s been believed that the Cuban actor is single, recent video obtained by ¡HOLA! Americas may indicate there are still lingering feelings for Elizabeth Gutiérrez. From the exclusive video, the actors are still together, and they celebrated the soap opera heartthrob’s birthday.



Levy turned 43 today, August 29. The exciting day hasn’t gone unnoticed by his loyal followers or the mother of his children. It seems the actor wanted to celebrate his birthday in advance with Elizabeth, and they chose the famous Gekko restaurant in Miami, owned by Bad Bunny.

The couple was photographed leaving the establishment on August 26, accompanied by a young woman who got into the same car they left in. Gutiérrez looked stunning for the occasion, wearing a tight white top and skirt that showcased her spectacular figure. She wore her hair down and had a relaxed and tranquil expression.



William coordinated his outfit with that of the actress, wearing white pants and a beige polo shirt. The Cuban actor appeared slightly more serious- possibly due to his realization that they were being photographed.

Once they were handed their car keys at the restaurant’s exit, the woman who accompanied them got in the back seat. Gutiérrez took the front passenger seat, and the Levy took the driver’s seat as they left together.

In a possible effort to keep their love life away from the spotlight, neither Levy nor Gutiérrez have dropped any hints on social media about being back together as a couple. The actress has not made any posts congratulating the father of her children on his birthday, and he hasn’t posted anything about it either at the time of this publication.

However, the Mexican-American actress did show support for Levy after the recent passing of his beloved grandmother.

William’s statement asserting his singleness

On July 23rd, Levy shared a message about his personal life, which dispelled rumors linking him to Samadhi Zendejas, his co-star in “Vuelve a mí” (Telemundo). “My people... just here after seeing so many things out there without knowing my truth. I am alone. Believe me, I have more than one reason to be. As for the future, I don’t know. Right now, I’m focused on my kids and my career. Much love to you all,” the actor wrote on his Instagram story.