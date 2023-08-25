Pete Davidson’s thirsty fans will be happy to learn he is single again. The 29-year-old quickly got into a relationship with Chase Sui Wonders after he and Eiza Gonzalezended their fling, but they have reportedly broken up.

News broke on Thursday that the former SNL star and Out of the Blue star broke up. A source confirmed the news with PEOPLE, saying Davidson is “out and about and doing well.” The couple was together for less than a year.

The timeline of the breakup has not been revealed, but the news comes after Davidson briefly voluntarily checked himself into mental health treatment, in June. We will have to wait and see who Davidson dates next, but in the meantime, check out his dating history below.

