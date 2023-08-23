Britney Spears and Sam Asghari resolve dog dilemma: which ones she’s keeping

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari are chipping away at their divorce dilemmas. It was reported last week that their five dogs were going to the most difficult shared asset, and the singer was worried that he would go after the five pooches. TMZ revealed the agreement Tuesday, and it looks like Britney is happy with the decision.

The former couple shared five dogs, and Asghari was spotted walking their Doberman, Porsha, Monday. As noted by the outlet, he bought Porsha as protection for Britney a couple of years ago. The actor will now have the giant dog full-time. He got her back last week in an “arrangement with Britney.”



As for the other four dogs, the “Lucky” singer will get to stay with all of them. She has an Australian Shepherd, Sawyer, a Yorkie, Hannah Spears, and two smaller dogs. TMZ’s insiders say they are both happy about the agreement.



How Britney is doing now

There have been conflicting reports on how Birtney, who recently went out with friends, is doing now. TMZ reported Tuesday that she has pushed away most of her support system and her manager, Cade Hudson, and lawyer, Mathew Rosengart has taken over. They are reportedly responsible for her day-to-day, making sure “she’s fed,” making her appointments, and taking care of her professional life.

But according to Page Six, Britney’s family has been offering support, and her brother, Bryan Spears has stepped in to help. A source told the outlet, “He’s been staying over and helping her alongside a therapist. The outlet shared photos of him in Los Angeles on Friday.

On Tuesday, Britney shared a video of her cooking eggs, so although they may be helping her, she is showing fans she’s taking care of herself to some degree.